Britannia Expects Rural Demand Turnaround In Six Months

Britannia Industries Ltd. expects volume growth to increase in the next six months, supported by a turnaround in rural demand.

"The fundamentals are all good. Factors like GST and Covid are behind us, and (volume) growth is going to boom in the next six months," Varun Berry, managing director of Britannia, told NDTV Profit at the sidelines of an industry gathering in Mumbai on Monday.

Rural sales have been slow, he noted, but he projected a "definite" turnaround over the period.