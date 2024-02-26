Bristol Myers Squibb Inaugurates $100 Million IT, Drug Development Facility In Hyderabad

Sridhar Babu said, “I am delighted to celebrate the opening of Bristol Myers Squibb’s site in Hyderabad. This marks an important milestone and investment in our vibrant community, offering opportunities for our rich talent pool here to work at the forefront of science and innovation."

Christopher Boerner said, “Our new innovation hub in Hyderabad will accelerate drug development and enhance our digital capabilities. This investment also enables us to further diversify our global workforce by adding world-class local talent and strengthening our ability to positively impact patients everywhere.”