Brigade Enterprises Banks On New Launches To Achieve Annual Targets In FY26

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises banks on new launches and regulatory clearances for existing projects for its full-year growth momentum in the current fiscal. The full-year performance will be heavily influenced by approvals and the launch of new residential projects in the second half of the financial year, according to its Managing Director, Pavitra Shankar.

She outlined that while underlying demand remains robust, the business is "heavily dependent" on new launches to meet its annual growth targets.

“In many of the projects, they're in late-stage approvals, so it's really just a matter of doing that. The achievement of what we typically like to look at from an annual year-on-year growth perspective is heavily dependent, for the residential sector, on these approvals and launches coming through,” she told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

The company reported a strong second quarter in FY26, with a 26% year-on-year (YoY) rise to Rs 1,430 crore in revenue and a 48% YoY jump in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 170 crore.

Brigade Enterprises is targeting a 15% YoY rise in the value of presales bookings in FY26.