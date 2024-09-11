Brigade Enterprises Aims To Boost Residential Portfolio After Rs 1,500-Crore QIP

Okay, how positive? Tell us about the sentiment because everybody talks about how real estate is a long cycle. You've spoken about this as well as multiple factors out there. How are things on the ground?

Pavitra Shankar: So, you know, we've already seen a couple of years of really strong price increase, despite that, any new launches are pretty much met with a lot of enthusiasm, which you can physically see by end customers. I'll talk about Brigade in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, our upcoming, soon our launch.

But basically, we are seeing a lot of end users come to our sites, respond to our digital marketing campaigns, have very serious conversations about, you know, investing in the residential sector. So, I think because of that and also seeing very quick conversions for the kind of units that they want to buy.

So, I think from that perspective, we're seeing that there is still very solid demand despite the price increases so far. Going forward, we are also not really expecting to push pricing so much. I think the pricing that we've seen over the last couple of years has been really healthy. The market is in a good place right now, and it should continue to grow in a stable manner without, you know, expectations also being like, you will still continue to see double digit and very high price increases. That's when people tend to get carried away.

So, if we can continue to grow in single digit price over the next couple of years, I think that's really very good. I did hear the previous speaker as well. So I think from that perspective, inventory is at all-time lows across most of the top developers, especially in markets like Bangalore. We specifically have about four million square feet of residential inventory left to sell. If you look at quarters to sell, Bangalore must be one of the lowest, which means of all the inventory that we have available in the city, it is under four quarters to sell. So that means that it's very much a seller's market, and that's why we're feeling very positive about things.