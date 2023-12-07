BQ Prime Is Now NDTV Profit: An FAQ For Subscribers

BQ Prime becomes part of New Delhi Television Ltd., the nation’s most trusted news network, from Dec. 7.

One of India’s youngest and most credible digital brands, BQ Prime has been renamed NDTV Profit, a multi-platform news network powered by an integrated newsroom.

NDTV Profit will be accessible across formats with a television channel to be launched on Dec. 8. Readers can continue to access BQ Prime's in-depth and insightful coverage on NDTV Profit's website and a revamped mobile app.

Here's an all you need to know if you are a BQ Prime subscriber: