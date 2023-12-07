BQ Prime Is Now NDTV Profit: An FAQ For Subscribers
Here's an all you need to know if you are a BQ Prime subscriber.
BQ Prime becomes part of New Delhi Television Ltd., the nation’s most trusted news network, from Dec. 7.
One of India’s youngest and most credible digital brands, BQ Prime has been renamed NDTV Profit, a multi-platform news network powered by an integrated newsroom.
NDTV Profit will be accessible across formats with a television channel to be launched on Dec. 8. Readers can continue to access BQ Prime's in-depth and insightful coverage on NDTV Profit's website and a revamped mobile app.
What happens to my existing BQ Prime Subscription?
Your existing subscription will be seamlessly moved to an NDTV Profit subscription, and accessible from www.ndtvprofit.com – your login credentials will continue to be the same.
Will NDTVProfit.com be free-to-use and open to all?
NDTVProfit.com will be free-to-use for only 60 days to enable our new audiences to sample all our content. After this period, while all readers will be able to accessible a wide variety of content, only subscribers will have access to exclusive content, features & insights, research reports, invites to subscriber-only events, priority invites to NDTV Profit B2B events and more!
What happens to my existing BQ Prime subscription if NDTVProfit.com is free-to-access for 60 days?
To ensure our valued BQ Prime subscribers do not lose out because NDTVProfit.com will be free-to-access for 60 days, all subscriptions will be extended for 90 days, as a one-time gesture.
Can subscribers expect more features & services with BQ Prime changing to NDTV Profit?
Yes! Subscribers are the heart of what we do and our most valued audience. With the change, subscribers can expect more subscriber-only exclusives & insights, new features & products such as an intuitive app, and much more; coverage in new areas of business, as well as partnerships with brands and services that will provide NDTV Profit subscribers tremendous value. With a strong event line-up on the way, we also promise you more face-to-face networking opportunities with the Who's Who of India Inc. and investing thought leaders.
What do I do in case I face problems with accessing my account?
Our subscriber service specialists are on hand to help you with any issue that you may face, with the same rigour and speed as always. Please email profitsupport@ndtv.com.
Will the BQ Prime support email address still work?
With the change of domain to ndtvprofit.com our support email address will change to profitsupport@ndtv.com.
However, emails sent to [support@bqprime.com] will continue to be answered during this transition period. Our domain has changed to NDTVProfit.com but our customer service to subscribers will remain as responsive as ever!
I am not a subscriber and want to explore a subscription to access subscriber-only content, services and products.
We would love to have you on board. Click here to drop some basic details and our subscriber service specialists will get back to you at the earliest.
Are corporate/student/volume subscriptions available?
NDTV Profit offers a range of subscription packages for your specific needs. Click here to drop some basic details and our subscriber service specialists will get back to you at the earliest.