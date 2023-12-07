BQ Prime Is Now NDTV Profit

BQ Prime becomes part of New Delhi Television Ltd., the nation’s most trusted news network, from Dec. 7.

One of India’s youngest and most credible digital brands, BQ Prime has been renamed NDTV Profit, a multi-platform news network powered by an integrated newsroom.

NDTV Profit will be accessible across formats with a television channel to be launched on Dec. 8. Readers can continue to access BQ Prime's in-depth and insightful coverage on NDTV Profit's website and a revamped mobile app.

The focus stays on bringing news, analysis, actionable insights and exclusive stories from markets, economy, law and policy, politics, technology, personal finance and more. And it only gets better.

NDTV is India’s leading news network with a combined audience of more than 500 million across its portfolio of channels and websites. NDTV Profit, in its new avatar, will reach 92% of India’s business news universe from Day 1, in addition to its presence across OTT and social media to podcast platforms.