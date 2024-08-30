BPCL To Develop Refining-Cum-Petrochemical Complex In 5-7 Years

Krishnakumar said India's annual consumption of refined fuels and petrochemicals is expected to grow by 4-5% and 7-8% in the 'foreseeable future'.

"This presents a strategic opportunity to expand refining capacity alongside the development of integrated petrochemical complexes.' Building on its strong Indian energy presence, BPCL aspires to meet 7-10 per cent of the nation's primary energy demand by 2047," he said adding the firm's five-year strategic framework aims at nurturing the core and investing in future big bets.