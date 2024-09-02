BPCL Pays Rs 2,413 Crore Dividend To Government

In the current financial year 2024-25, the government has collected a total of Rs 15,389.14 crore in dividends from central public sector enterprises.

This includes substantial contributions from various entities. While Rs 5,091 crore came from Indian Oil Corp., Rs 40 crore was received from Electronics Corp., Power Finance Corp. paid Rs 554 crore, and Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. paid Rs 3,443 crore as special dividends.

In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to collect Rs 56,260 crore as dividends from public sector enterprises, up from Rs 50,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Separately, the country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corp., had paid a dividend of Rs 3,662.17 crore for fiscal 2024 last week.

This amount is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2,441.45 crore paid by LIC in March 2024.

