BPCL Pays Rs 2,413 Crore Dividend To Government
The government has received approximately Rs 2,413 crore in dividends from BPCL, according to a statement by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management on Monday.
DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the significant dividend tranche from the oil PSU.
Government has received about Rs 2413 crore from BPCL as dividend tranche.
In the current financial year 2024-25, the government has collected a total of Rs 15,389.14 crore in dividends from central public sector enterprises.
This includes substantial contributions from various entities. While Rs 5,091 crore came from Indian Oil Corp., Rs 40 crore was received from Electronics Corp., Power Finance Corp. paid Rs 554 crore, and Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. paid Rs 3,443 crore as special dividends.
In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to collect Rs 56,260 crore as dividends from public sector enterprises, up from Rs 50,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.
Separately, the country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corp., had paid a dividend of Rs 3,662.17 crore for fiscal 2024 last week.
This amount is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2,441.45 crore paid by LIC in March 2024.
(With Input From PTI)