BPCL, Mumbai Port Authority Ink Pact To Set Up EV Charging Station At Mumbai Port

"This MoU is consistent with BPCL's plans towards a sustainable tomorrow alongside our own aspiration to achieve net zero emissions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2040. Enabling sustainable energy solutions like LNG and EV for the maritime sector is part of our endeavour to demonstrate social responsibility and partnering for our sustainable growth with that of the communities we serve," said G Krishna Kumar, chairman and managing director of BPCL.

The agreement also includes provisions for waste management, as BPCL and MPSF will work on systems for source segregation, storage, and handling of recyclable and non-recyclable solid waste at Mumbai Port. This initiative promotes socially responsible practices, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable operational environment, BPCL said.

"Our partnership with MbPA is a testament to BPCL's strategic vision of advancing the sustainable fuels business. By leveraging LNG and green energy infrastructure, we aim to reshape the future of maritime operations. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving innovation in fuel solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions but also create long-term value for the environment and the industry," said Rahul Tandon, Business Head (I&C), BPCL.

This collaboration exemplifies the use of innovative technologies and solutions to drive research and development in the energy sector. BPCL's leadership in this space reinforces its role in shaping India's sustainable future, making Mumbai Port a model of environmental responsibility for ports nationwide, the company said.

