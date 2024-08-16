BPCL Introduces Biofuel Blend Diesel Bunker At Mumbai Port
The public sector oil marketing company BPCL announced on Friday the establishment of a biofuel blend High Flash High-Speed Diesel bunker at Mumbai Port. This installation, a pioneering initiative by an OMC in India, offers shipping companies a cleaner and biodegradable substitute for conventional fuels, as stated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
This initiative bolsters environmental sustainability and reinforces BPCL's leadership in the Indian bunkering market. Additionally, it is in line with the worldwide directive to decarbonize the shipping industry, representing one of the numerous eco-friendly endeavors undertaken by BPCL.
"Our Project Aspire, with its focus on green energy, is driving our efforts towards a cleaner future. This biofuel blend bunker is a significant step in that direction and positions BPCL as a global bunkering leader," said Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing) at BPCL.
The company’s foray into biofuel blends is part of a broader strategy to expand its portfolio of green bunker fuels, including LNG, hydrogen, and methanol, thereby staying ahead in the evolving energy landscape, Jain noted.
BPCL, which has a strong presence along the Western coast, a supplier of marine fuels, was the OMC to introduce IMO 2020-compliant bunker fuel in the country and has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the Indian bunkering sector, it said.
The maritime industry globally is pivoting towards reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental impact, BPCL said, adding that this initiative is in alignment with the government's vision for a clean energy future, as outlined in the National Biofuels Policy and Maritime India Vision 2030.
Rajeev Jalota, Chairman of the Mumbai Port Authority, underscored the significant contributions of BPCL and the Mumbai Port Authority in propelling economic growth at Mumbai Port and maintaining energy security for many years.
Jalota stressed the necessity for both entities to collaborate intensively to launch more eco-friendly bunkering alternatives, aiming to establish Mumbai Port as a leading bunkering center along the country's western coastline.
(With PTI Inputs)