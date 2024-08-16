BPCL Introduces Biofuel Blend Diesel Bunker At Mumbai Port

"Our Project Aspire, with its focus on green energy, is driving our efforts towards a cleaner future. This biofuel blend bunker is a significant step in that direction and positions BPCL as a global bunkering leader," said Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing) at BPCL.

The company’s foray into biofuel blends is part of a broader strategy to expand its portfolio of green bunker fuels, including LNG, hydrogen, and methanol, thereby staying ahead in the evolving energy landscape, Jain noted.