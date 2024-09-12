BPCL Approves Rs 1,138 Crore For Pipeline Expansion Projects

Bharat Petroleum Corp. has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 1,138 crore for pipeline expansion projects.

The board has greenlit the augmentation of the Cochin Coimbatore Karur Pipeline and the Irugur Devangonthi Pipeline, along with the establishment of a Palakkad terminal and operations point in Kerala, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The existing CCKPL pipeline, with a capacity of 3.3 MMTPA, will see an addition of 3.77 MMTPA, while the IDPL pipeline, currently under construction with a capacity of 2.4 MMTPA, will be expanded by 1.1 MMTPA.

The project is expected to be completed within 36 months after getting statutory approvals and land acquisition and will be financed through internal funding.

This expansion aims to improve the efficient evacuation of finished petroleum products from BPCL's Kochi refinery and includes setting up associated facilities and an oil storage terminal in Palakkad.