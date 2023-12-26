Bournvita Row: 'FoodPharmer' Declares Victory Over Mondelez

"If someone sends me a legal notice, I will make sure they are publicly noticed," says Revant Himatsingka.

The author and influencer, better known by his social media identity 'FoodPharmer', has declared victory over Mondelez International Inc., the maker of popular chocolate drink Bournvita.

This staple of Indian households came under fire in April when Himatsingka, who calls himself an 'Integrative Nutrition Health Coach,' started posting videos on packaged foods that he believed were misleading. His post on Bournvita claimed that the sugar levels in the chocolate drink were unhealthy for kids and went viral. It also earned him a legal notice from Mondelez. Nevertheless, the post continued to generate keen interest and eight months later, the sugar content in Bournvita has come down by 14.4%.

"This is probably the first time a social media post has led to a company changing its sugar content," Himatsingka said in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.

Mondelez declined to comment on NDTV Profit's queries.

Himatsingka is quick to point out that he is not going after just one company and one product. From biscuits to juices to other packaged foods, any product that claims to be healthy but is not is on his radar. He hopes to educate Indians on nutrition, one post at a time.