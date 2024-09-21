Bosch CEO Fails to Rule Out Plant Closing, More Job Cuts: Funke

Robert Bosch's Gmbh is yet to arrive at decision regarding closing its plant in Hildesheim, CEO said.
Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Bosch is yet to decide on the potential close of Robert Bosch GmbH’s electric motor plant in Hildesheim, Chief Executive Officer Stefan Hartung said in an interview published on Saturday.
Hartung told journalists from the Funke Media Group that the auto parts supplier was holding talks with employee representatives to “ensure competitiveness” at the site in northern Germany.
Further planned job cuts weren’t ruled out by Hartung, who said the current economic situation made it hard to predict production needs.
Bosch has previously said that it was ruling out compulsory redundancies at its German Bosch Mobility sites until the end of 2027, although thousands of job cuts have been planned across the firm, which employed almost 430,000 people worldwide at the end of 2023.
The discussion comes as Germany’s auto industry has been rocked by a series of setbacks, with profit warnings from Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG adding to Volkswagen AG’s announcement that it’s considering its first ever plant closures in its home country.
In the interview, Bosch’s CEO said he didn’t see his company’s partnership with Volkswagen changing, and their work with the automaker is not just short-term.