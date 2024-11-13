Borosil Renewables Prepared To Counter Cheaper Product Dumping By Foreign Companies: Chairman

If the anti-dumping duty gets imposed, it will translate to much better results for Borosil Renewables, the top executive noted. He said that the lower-priced products from Chinese and Vietnamese companies can only be competed with an anti-dumping duty.

Kheruka said that the recommendation for anti-dumping was sent to the government on Nov. 5, and a decision by the finance ministry is expected by the first week of February.

“If this comes in, it would be a game changer for us,” he said.

“We have been able to, implement certain savings, on account of a larger share of our energy being met from renewables, which is being generated by us and an associate company. So, from that point of view, with the receipt of anti-dumping, things will change dramatically,” Kheruka added.