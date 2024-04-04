Borosil Renewables Faces Substantial Dumping Of Solar Panels From China, Says MD

Borosil Renewables Ltd. is experiencing an increase in demand for solar panels, while at the same time facing substantial dumping from China, according to Shreevar Kheruka, managing director of Borosil Ltd.

The government's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers will help gear the demand for domestically produced solar modules, he said. This will further help improve the demand for solar glasses, which may eventually impact pricing.

Kheruka said that the company is prepared to meet the escalating demand of solar panels as ALMM will aim to improve the domestic volume. “We have added lots of new products in terms of thinner glass, glasses with special coating.”

He said that the business would take a couple of quarters to see an uptick as many companies’ inventories will include the low-priced Chinese modules.