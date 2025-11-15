Borosil Renewables Confident Of Maintaining 32-33% Ebitda Margin In FY27 Backed By Capacity Expansion

Borosil Renewables, a key player in India's solar glass manufacturing industry, is confident of meeting its guidance of 32-33% Ebitda margin in FY26. The company also expects to maintain the Ebitda margins in FY27 backed by enhanced capacity, according to Shreevar Kheruka, MD and CEO, Borosil Ltd.

On being asked about the company’s confidence for achieving 32-33% Ebitda margin in FY26 and also in FY27, he told NDTV Profit, “I think we can project that for the future as well, because you need that kind of margin to have a glass production, because the capex intensity is very high. We are pretty confident about that because the dynamics of the industry seem to be in our favour as far as the glass is concerned.”

Borosil Renewables, a part of the Borosil group, specialises in the manufacturing of solar glass for photovoltaic panels and other applications. On the other hand, Borosil Ltd. produces consumer and laboratory glassware.

Kheruka also underlined the importance of such margins to sustain the capex-intensive nature of the business. “For every Rs 100 of capex, you only get Rs 60-70 of turnover.”