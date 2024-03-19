Borosil Renewables: Can India's Only Solar Glass Maker Shine Bright Again?

The Union government had imposed an anti-dumping import duty on Chinese solar glass on Aug. 18, 2017. This is a tax levied on imported goods that are deemed to be sold below fair market value. However, the import duty ended in May 2022.

The exemption on basic customs duty for solar components, including solar glass, was recently extended from March 31 to Sept. 30, 2024, allowing for cheaper imports.

Unfavourable foreign trade rules are allowing China, Vietnam, and Malaysia to sell solar glass at unrealistically low prices in the Indian market, the company said in its Q3 concall. The intensified dumping has also driven down overall solar glass prices, making it difficult for Borosil to have domestic pricing power, thus affecting its realisations.