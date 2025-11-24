Bookflix 2025 Opens At Adani International School, Welcomes Sudha Murty As Chief Guest

Adani International School in Shantigram, Ahmedabad, inaugurated the third edition of Bookflix, its annual celebration of reading and storytelling, in the presence of renowned author, philanthropist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Sudha Murty, who presided over the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest, according to a press release from Adani Group on Monday.

Welcoming the gathering, Namrata Adani, promoter, ADIS, thanked Murty for inspiring generations of young readers across India.

“In the run-up to Bookflix, our campus came alive with stories, debates, book exchanges and creative adventures. Our hope is simple — to inspire wonder, spark joy and deepen values that matter. Stories shape our perspective and help us make meaning of the world.”

Known for its learner-centric philosophy, ADIS integrates literature, arts and inquiry-based learning into everyday education—making Bookflix an essential expression of the school’s commitment to holistic development. As part of the inaugural programme,

Murty addressed 800 students on campus, delivering a 30-minute talk on reading, imagination and values, followed by an interactive Q&A session where students posed questions about her books, writing process and life experiences.

Her warmth and clarity deeply resonated with the young audience, the release said.