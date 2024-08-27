Bondada Engineering Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 575 Crore Order Win

Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after it won a contract worth Rs 575 crore. The contract involves the design, survey, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of grid-connected solar power plants, as per an exchange filing.

The order was awarded by Lumina Clean Energy Pvt., Purelight Energy Pvt., and VVKR Photovoltaics Energy Pvt., which are special purpose vehicles formed by Paradigm IT Technologies Pvt. and Metalcraft Forming Industries Pvt., both software companies based out of India.

These plants are part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 under the PM-KUSUM Solar project, aimed at solarising selected agricultural feeders at the sub-station level in Maharashtra.

The project also includes the setup of associated 11 kV lines to connect the plants with the sub-stations and a remote monitoring system for the solar installations.