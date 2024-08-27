NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBondada Engineering Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 575 Crore Order Win
ADVERTISEMENT

Bondada Engineering Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 575 Crore Order Win

The commissioning of solar power plants is part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 under the PM-KUSUM Solar project, aimed at solarising selected agricultural feeders in Maharashtra.

27 Aug 2024, 10:25 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Solar Plant (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Solar Plant (Source: Unsplash)

Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after it won a contract worth Rs 575 crore. The contract involves the design, survey, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of grid-connected solar power plants, as per an exchange filing.

The order was awarded by Lumina Clean Energy Pvt., Purelight Energy Pvt., and VVKR Photovoltaics Energy Pvt., which are special purpose vehicles formed by Paradigm IT Technologies Pvt. and Metalcraft Forming Industries Pvt., both software companies based out of India.

These plants are part of the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 under the PM-KUSUM Solar project, aimed at solarising selected agricultural feeders at the sub-station level in Maharashtra.

The project also includes the setup of associated 11 kV lines to connect the plants with the sub-stations and a remote monitoring system for the solar installations.

Bondada Engineering Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 575 Crore Order Win

Shares of the company were locked in 5% upper circuit of Rs 3,684.45 apiece since opening. This compares to a 0.04 advance in the BSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 783% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.79, indicating that the stock has been overbought.

ALSO READ

India Hits Record 15-GW Solar Capacity Expansion In First Half Of 2024: Report

Opinion
India Hits Record 15-GW Solar Capacity Expansion In First Half Of 2024: Report
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT