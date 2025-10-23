Bondada Engineering Bags Rs 1,050 Crore LOI From Adani For 650 MW Solar Project At Khavda
Bondada Engineering Ltd. has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Adani Group for the supply and installation of Balance of System (BOS) components for a 650 MW solar power project at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat.
The Rs 1,050 crore contract includes comprehensive responsibilities ranging from design, engineering, procurement, and delivery to on-site installation, testing, and commissioning, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday, Oct. 23.
The contract and scope of work also includes quality assurance, packing, and delivery of materials at site. The scope further covers onsite services, including receipt, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning of free-issue materials, along with associated civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural works required for successful project commissioning.
It also covers associated activities such as Factory Acceptance Tests, rectification and remedial works, and provision of necessary tools and equipment to ensure satisfactory performance. The company is further going to look into services such as receipt, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning of free-issue materials, along with associated civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural works leading to successful project commissioning.
The contract is to be executed in the time frame of 12-months from receipt of the LOI. “This LOI reaffirms the Company’s continued participation and recognition in the renewable energy infrastructure domain, further strengthening its order book and execution pipeline,” the company said.
BEL is a diverse player in the infrastructure sector that focuses on project execution excellence. The company was established in 2012 by a team of experienced professionals with the objective of providing comprehensive services to the infrastructure industry, as per the company’s official website.