Bondada Engineering Bags Rs 1,050 Crore LOI From Adani For 650 MW Solar Project At Khavda

Bondada Engineering Ltd. has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Adani Group for the supply and installation of Balance of System (BOS) components for a 650 MW solar power project at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat.

The Rs 1,050 crore contract includes comprehensive responsibilities ranging from design, engineering, procurement, and delivery to on-site installation, testing, and commissioning, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The contract and scope of work also includes quality assurance, packing, and delivery of materials at site. The scope further covers onsite services, including receipt, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning of free-issue materials, along with associated civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural works required for successful project commissioning.