BofA Sees Indian Firms Pausing Expansion In Uncertain Climate

Indian companies are holding back on big investment decisions pending clarity on domestic demand and the global trade outlook, according to a senior executive at Bank of America Corp.

Firms are focusing on paying down debt, opting for refinancing rather than expanding capacity, Shankar Subramaniam, the bank’s head of India corporate banking, said in an interview.

“Should the external environment shift in India’s favour, confidence in the durability of the demand cycle would rise,” said the Mumbai-based banker. “Until then, these uncertainties are leading to delays in decision-making and keeping companies in a wait-and-watch mode,” he said.

Headwinds for Asia’s third-largest economy are rising as trade tensions with the US escalate. US President Donald Trump’s steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports came into effect from Wednesday, upending a decades-long push by Washington to forge closer ties with New Delhi. Analysts estimate the new tariffs could shave as much as 1% off the nation’s gross domestic product.