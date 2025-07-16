BofA Remains Positive On Vedanta On Improving Credit Profile, Attractive Valuation

"We estimate the holding company's fiscal 2026 debt service need will reduce to $1.1 billion, compared to $1.8 billion in fiscal 2025 but its dependence on brand fees and dividends will continue."

While the brand fees will stay $400 million as 2-3% of revenue from certain operating companies, the dividends requirement can be lower at $800-900 million in fiscal 2026 ($1.1 billion in fiscal 25, post-$1.1-billion stake sale).