Rolls Ditched As Sole Engine Supplier To Thai In Boeing Jet Deal

While a win for Boeing, the US planemaker is still mired in the fallout from the Alaska Airlines incident in January when a jet suffered a mid-air panel blow out. That resulted in the temporary grounding of more than 170 Max 9 jets and has heaped scrutiny on its — and its subcontractors’ — manufacturing practices and quality control. Boeing, under close supervision of US aviation regulators, said this month that it plans to build its 737 Max aircraft at a slower pace during the first half.