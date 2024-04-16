Boeing To Urge New 787 Checks Linked To Jet’s Multiyear Review

Salehpour, who worked on the 787 program from 2020 through early 2022, said the US manufacturer improperly measured and filled tiny structural imperfections in the joins between the mated composite barrels, applying excessive force to make the parts fit rather than going through the arduous process of shimming the gaps with tiny strips. The excess force may over time degrade the carbon-fiber structure, which has different properties than aluminum traditionally used on aircraft fuselages, Salehpour alleged.