Boeing Reaches Tentative Deal With Striking Defense Workers

Boeing Co. reached a tentative agreement with striking hourly workers at its St. Louis-area defense factories that improves wages and restores a signing bonus, as it seeks to end a dispute that dragged on for more than a month.

The five-year contract offer expands wages by 45% on average, according to Boeing. Members of IAM District 837 will vote on the contract on Friday, representatives of the union and Boeing said Wednesday.

“It remains the best deal we’ve ever offered to IAM 837 and we encourage our team to vote yes so we can get back to work building amazing products for our customers,” said Dan Gillian, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager and senior St. Louis site executive.

Workers walked off at the start of August to secure a better wage deal. Boeing had been able to maintain fighter jet deliveries and flight tests during the strike, making the dispute less disruptive than the one that closed down much of its civil aircraft production last year and forced Boeing to shore up its finances.