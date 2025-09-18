Boeing Pushes Component Makers For India MRO Expansion

US planemaker Boeing is encouraging its component suppliers to establish maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in India, the world's fifth-largest aviation market.

"We have seen engine MRO coming in, and we have encouraged our component suppliers to establish MROs in India," Salil Gupte, Boeing India president, told NDTV Profit.

He said a vast majority of non-leased return checks of aircraft and line maintenance are already happening in India. Boeing has partnerships with domestic players like GMR Airports Ltd., Air Works India Engineering Pvt. Ltd., and AI Engineering Services Ltd.

The Indian MRO industry is projected to become a $4 billion industry by 2030, as per the government. It has allowed 100% Foreign Direct Investment via the automatic route for MRO.

Gupte said almost 3,000 new airplanes will be coming to India over the next 20 years as the country rapidly expands its airport infrastructure to connect more of its towns and cities. This will require more MRO activities within the country.

Geographically, India is strategically located between Europe and Southeast Asia.

"We expect a continued ramp-up of deliveries. A lot of work is going on to develop the aviation ecosystem in India," he said.

In January 2024, the US company inaugurated a 36,000-square-foot India Distribution Center in Uttar Pradesh to streamline spare parts availability for commercial customers.