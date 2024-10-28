Boeing Launches $19 Billion Share Sale To Thwart Downgrade

Boeing Co. launched a nearly $19 billion share sale, one of the largest ever by a public company, to address the troubled planemaker’s liquidity needs and stave off a potential credit rating downgrade to junk.

The company offered to sell 90 million common shares and about $5 billion of depositary shares, according to a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

The common-share portion alone would total just under $14 billion, based on Friday’s closing price of $155.01. That would be the largest US share sale since SoftBank Group Corp. sold part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Boeing’s shares fell 1.9% at 9:35 a.m. in New York. The stock had declined roughly 40% this year through Friday’s close, the second worst performance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

With overallotments, the fundraising total could rise to about $21.8 billion, based on Bloomberg calculations.

The infusion of funds would clear one of new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg’s most urgent tasks. He is grappling with a balance sheet strained by years of turmoil and the fallout from a strike, now in its seventh week, that is crippling manufacturing of the company’s main cash cow, the 737 Max jetliner. Boeing needs the capital infusion to maintain its investment-grade rating and fund its production ramp-up once the walkout ends.