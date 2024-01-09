Boeing 737 Max 9 Inspections Hit Snag as United Finds Loose Bolts

On Monday, United said it found loose bolts in multiple 737 Max jets after it began preliminary inspections on Saturday. But the carrier said it couldn’t yet carry out the final inspections needed to return the jets to service since it’s awaiting final sign-off on the full inspection process. The work will likely be more intensive than US regulators first signaled. United said it expects to have teams of five technicians working for “several hours” on each aircraft, although the length of timing required won’t be clear until the airline’s mechanics have completed work on more aircraft.