Boeing In Talks To Sell As Many As 500 Planes To China

Boeing Co. is heading closer toward finalizing a deal with China to sell as many as 500 aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter, a transaction that would end a sales drought that stretches back to US President Donald Trump’s last visit in 2017.

The two sides are still hammering out terms of the complex aircraft sale, including the types and volume of jet models and delivery timetables, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

The mega sale to China, years in the making, is contingent on the two nations diffusing the trade hostilities that hark back to Trump’s first term in office — and could still fall apart, they said.

Chinese officials have already started consulting domestic airlines about how many Boeing aircraft they’ll need, the people said. The transaction taking shape is similar in scope to the order for as many as 500 jets that China’s central planners have struck with Airbus SE, but haven’t yet announced, they added.

Boeing shares jumped as much as 3.7% in premarket US trading Thursday after Bloomberg reported on the talks. The stock has risen 27% this year amid a turnaround under Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg.

The order is expected to be the centerpiece of a trade agreement that would benefit both Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping, the culmination of long-running and sometimes contentious negotiations. The nation’s leaders were close to a similar announcement in 2023, but then-President Joe Biden and Xi left a San Francisco summit without consummating an aircraft sale.