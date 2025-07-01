Boeing Co. said Stephen Parker will oversee the defense, space and security unit on a permanent basis, as Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg molds his top leadership team, including the appointment of a new chief financial officer. Parker had run the division on an interim basis since September of last year, after Ortberg removed the previous head of that business, Ted Colbert. On Monday, Boeing also announced that Jesus “Jay” Malave, a former finance chief at Lockheed Martin Corp., will take over from Brian West next month.Ortberg himself only joined Boeing last year in August. He took over a company in crisis after a near-catastrophic accident at the start of 2024 threw Boeing and its factories into turmoil. Ortberg then had to quickly contend with a debilitating labor strike that eroded its finances and disrupted production further, though he’s since been been credited with steadying the manufacturer.Boeing is a major defense and space contractor, and the company had a standout win a few months ago when it won a contract to design and build the US’s next-generation stealth fighter jet, called the F-47. That plane beat out Lockheed Martin for the multibillion dollar program aimed at preparing the military for possible conflict with China. .Boeing To Replace CFO Brian West With Former Lockheed Finance Chief