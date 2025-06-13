Boeing CEO Ortberg Cancels Airshow Trip After India Crash

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg has canceled plans to attend the Paris Air Show after Thursday’s Air India crash that killed all but one of the 242 people aboard a Dreamliner plane in the deadliest aviation accident in more than a decade.

Boeing commercial aircraft head Stephanie Pope also won’t attend the Paris show — the global aviation industry’s most important annual gathering — according to a company memo seen by Bloomberg News. GE Aerospace, whose engines powered the doomed plane, has canceled a June 17 investor day.

The 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after taking off from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. The aircraft entered a slow descent shortly after leaving the ground, with its landing gear still extended before exploding into a huge fireball upon impact. Video footage shared on social media showed a plume of smoke at the crash site. It had plunged into a dining hall at a medical school as students ate lunch.

On Friday morning, one of the two so-called black boxes, which contain critical evidence of a plane’s final minutes, was located, according to the Hindustan Times. The report didn’t specify which of the flight data or cockpit voice recorder was recovered.

Officials on Thursday said that emergency responders had recovered more than 200 bodies at the crash site, though they didn’t immediately say how many were passengers, crew or area residents. They said the toll could rise as emergency workers comb through the wreckage.

“We have found 204 bodies, we are looking for more bodies,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik told Bloomberg. “There is a chance that there may be survivors. 41 injured are being treated. These include people who were staying in the residential area.”