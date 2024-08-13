Boeing, AIESL Collaborate To Provide Services To Indian Navy's P-8I Aircraft

Boeing has partnered with India's AI Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) to provide overhaul services for the Indian Navy's fleet of 12 P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. The first overhaul of a P-8I aircraft’s landing gear was completed at the INS Rajali naval base in Tamil Nadu, as stated by Boeing India on Tuesday.

This development marks an increase in India's ability to handle Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) tasks.

The P-8I aircraft is used by the Indian Navy for surveillance in the Indian Ocean. It is also operated by the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, and Germany.

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia, said that developing local MRO capabilities is important for reducing repair times and improving the readiness of customer fleets. He added that Boeing is making investments in India's MRO capabilities through this partnership with AIESL to support the Indian Navy’s mission readiness.

Sharad Agarwal, CEO of AIESL, expressed pride in the partnership, noting that successfully completing the landing gear overhaul is a significant step towards establishing India as a regional hub for MRO services.

This collaboration is part of the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub programme, which aims to build a robust MRO ecosystem in India. The BIRDS hub focuses on training programs to develop skilled manpower, including sub-tier suppliers and MSMEs, to establish top-tier MRO capabilities within the country.

