'This Award Hits Different': boAt's Aman Gupta Reacts To Win At National Creators Award 2024

Days after bagging the 'Best Celebrity Creator Award' at the National Creators Award 2024 ceremony, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta took to social media to express his joy and gratitude.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured several content creators across platforms at a function held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 8.

In a post on Instagram, a beaming Gupta, who is also a judge on Shark Tank India, is seen with the award. "The words 'Government of India', the 'National Emblem' and the title 'National award'… Man this award hits different," he said.