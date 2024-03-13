'This Award Hits Different': boAt's Aman Gupta Reacts To Win At National Creators Award 2024
While accepting the award from PM Modi, Aman Gupta shared his boAt journey. He spoke about how he launched the start-up in 2016, which catapulted to becoming a global brand in the audio industry.
Days after bagging the 'Best Celebrity Creator Award' at the National Creators Award 2024 ceremony, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta took to social media to express his joy and gratitude.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured several content creators across platforms at a function held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 8.
In a post on Instagram, a beaming Gupta, who is also a judge on Shark Tank India, is seen with the award. "The words 'Government of India', the 'National Emblem' and the title 'National award'… Man this award hits different," he said.
"When we started in 2016 when 'Startup India' was unveiled, people did not take us seriously. Seven years later, we have become the world's second-largest audio brand," said the boAt CMO.
In an earlier post, the Shark Tank judge thanked Prime Minister Modi for recognising him as 'Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year'. The post read, “Thank you Hon PM Mr Modi for presenting me with the 'Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year'. It is like a dream come true to receive this award from our hon PM, I still can’t believe that I shared the stage with you Sir and I won this award; Thank you India for voting for me.”
Gupta said he was honoured to be part of this category along with nominees such as Katrina Kaif, Sadhguru, Sunil Chetri, Kangana Ranaut, and actor Yash. He concluded the post with the message, "Keep Dreaming. Keep Hustling. Stay Humble."
Apart from Gupta, Ranveer Allahbadia of Beer Biceps was recognised with 'The Disruptor of the Year' award, while Lakshya Dabas bagged 'Most Impactful Agri Creator’, and former ISRO scientist Pankti Pandey was honoured with the 'Green Champion Award'.
'Best Creative for Social Change Award' was presented to Jaya Kishori and Maithili Thakur was bestowed the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award'.