boAt's Ad Campaign Taking On Apple Sparks Controversy On Social Media

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsboAt's Ad Campaign Taking On Apple Sparks Controversy On Social Media
01 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: X/@RockWithboAt</p></div>
Image source: X/@RockWithboAt

Consumer electronics brand boAt's latest advertising campaign taking a dig at Apple and challenging consumers to "think better" has grabbed eyeballs and generated mixed reactions on social media.

The advertisement featuring boAt's earphones with the tagline "think better", instantly became a talking point on social media platforms.

The ad accompanied by a video testimonial, showcases a woman praising the sound quality of boAt's earphones while her family questions her brand preference. The caption accompanying the video humorously reassures viewers that "no fruits were harmed in the making of this film."

The campaign's bold approach saw social media users split in their response to the ad. While some users lauded boAt's creativity, others took potshots at the campaign, especially the ad's claim that boAt's sound quality is better than Apple's AirPods.

Critics of the campaign pointed out perceived shortcomings of boAt products, including durability, after-sales service, and inferiority to established brands like Apple and Samsung. Some likened boAt's attempt to challenge Apple to a David versus Goliath scenario, suggesting that the campaign might backfire.

Industry experts weighed in on the debate, with opinions ranging from scepticism to praise for boAt's marketing strategy. Lakshmipathy Bhat, SVP of Global Marketing & Communications at Robosoft, suggested that while the campaign may resonate with boAt's target demographic, it may not sway consumers who prioritise quality and reliability.

Despite mixed opinions, many recognised that boAt's strategy had whipped up interest and raised awareness about the brand. Some observers saw the campaign as a positive competitive move, while others wondered how it might affect consumers' perceptions in the long run.

