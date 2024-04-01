boAt's Ad Campaign Taking On Apple Sparks Controversy On Social Media
Some likened boAt's attempt to challenge Apple to a David versus Goliath scenario, suggesting that the campaign might backfire.
Consumer electronics brand boAt's latest advertising campaign taking a dig at Apple and challenging consumers to "think better" has grabbed eyeballs and generated mixed reactions on social media.
The advertisement featuring boAt's earphones with the tagline "think better", instantly became a talking point on social media platforms.
Disclaimer: No Fruits ð were harmed in the making of this film. It's time to give an Indian brand a chance to compete on the global level. Donât be a fanboy, be a boAthead. pic.twitter.com/nQou26YLfc— boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 30, 2024
The ad accompanied by a video testimonial, showcases a woman praising the sound quality of boAt's earphones while her family questions her brand preference. The caption accompanying the video humorously reassures viewers that "no fruits were harmed in the making of this film."
The campaign's bold approach saw social media users split in their response to the ad. While some users lauded boAt's creativity, others took potshots at the campaign, especially the ad's claim that boAt's sound quality is better than Apple's AirPods.
Critics of the campaign pointed out perceived shortcomings of boAt products, including durability, after-sales service, and inferiority to established brands like Apple and Samsung. Some likened boAt's attempt to challenge Apple to a David versus Goliath scenario, suggesting that the campaign might backfire.
This is bad, but the video advertisement is even worse ð They literally say that the sound quality & ANC on boAt is better than AirPods.— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 1, 2024
If anything, accessories from brands like boAt help people understand the value of premium segment products.
The next earphone most boAtâ¦ pic.twitter.com/DC3FC8MeHq
Confidence is good.— Namanbir Singh (@realNamanbir) March 31, 2024
But boat comes nowhere close to even Samsung, forget Apple!
When BMW trolls Mercedes, itâs good.
But itâs cringe when Maruti trolls Mercedes. pic.twitter.com/NzfLL3Io64
Boat asking people to ditch Apple and go for Boat earphones.— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 31, 2024
Itâs like Oyo mocking Taj hotels. People arenât booking Taj properties just for comfortable bed & pillows.
Similarly people arenât paying 23000/- just for the sound quality :) pic.twitter.com/VdW0BvFo6n
Apple:— Aryan Gupta (@SavageAryan007) March 31, 2024
â Quality
â Sound
â Longevity
â After-sales
â R&D
boAt:
â Feels like a cheap plastic toy
â It's just bass! What's sound quality?
â Dies in a week
â Use and throw products. Who cares about After-sales?
â China best R&D. Hamara kaam woh krte hai ð
Industry experts weighed in on the debate, with opinions ranging from scepticism to praise for boAt's marketing strategy. Lakshmipathy Bhat, SVP of Global Marketing & Communications at Robosoft, suggested that while the campaign may resonate with boAt's target demographic, it may not sway consumers who prioritise quality and reliability.
Somewhere a copy writer for boAt has gone home thinking he has 'socked it to Apple' by writing 'no fruits were harmed in making this ad'. And trade portals are reporting it as 'shots fired!'. Again, I am happy for boAt's popularity and wish them more success. Such initiativesâ¦— bhatnaturally ï£¿ ð®ð³ (@bhatnaturally) March 31, 2024
Despite mixed opinions, many recognised that boAt's strategy had whipped up interest and raised awareness about the brand. Some observers saw the campaign as a positive competitive move, while others wondered how it might affect consumers' perceptions in the long run.