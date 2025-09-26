Business NewsBusinessBMW Recalls Over 3.3 Lakh Cars After Finding Engine Fire Risk
BMW Recalls Over 3.3 Lakh Cars After Finding Engine Fire Risk

BMW will need to repair 195,000 vehicles in the US and a further 136,000 in Germany.

26 Sep 2025, 11:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Repairs will free of charge and it will replace the starter motor and battery in a "low number of vehicles."
Repairs will free of charge and it will replace the starter motor and battery in a “low number of vehicles.” (Source: Bloomberg)
BMW AG is recalling at least 331,000 vehicles due to a defect in its starter motor, another setback for the German carmaker after a costly recall last year.

The fault — where the engine starter may catch fire due to possible corrosion — affects most model lines built between 2015 and 2021.

The German manufacturer will need to repair 195,000 vehicles in the US and a further 136,000 in Germany, it said Friday. The company didn’t give a global figure for the recall or the cost of the repairs.

The fault is another blow for BMW, adding to a recall last year of 1.5 million cars due to defective braking systems made by Continental AG. The spiraling cost of fixing those flaws led the company to issue a profit warning.

In the latest recall, water can leak into the starter motor of affected vehicles and cause corrosion, BMW said. This can eventually result in a short circuit, which could lead to a vehicle fire “in the worst case.” Affected customers should park their vehicles outdoors, at a safe distance from buildings, until the repair is carried out, the company said.

Repairs will free of charge and it will replace the starter motor and battery in a “low number of vehicles.”

