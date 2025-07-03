BMW Group Reports 10% Jump In India Sales During June Quarter

It also said its 7 Series and i7 models are leading in their respective segments while the X7 has crossed over 5,000 deliveries since launch.

According to the company, its SAVs recorded a double-digit growth of 17% in H1 2025. Compared to 56% in Q1, their share in sales increased to 59% in Q2, BMW Group said, adding that the X1 model was the highest selling SAV not just for BMW (over 30% share in sales), but in the Indian premium compact segment.