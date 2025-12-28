As BMC Election Nears, Anthony Waste Bags Contracts As Solid Waste Work Pushes On

As Mumbai approaches its long-delayed civic elections, most municipal-linked businesses are bracing for a familiar temporary slowdown in approvals, cautious decision-making and a pause in new tenders. However, in solid waste management, the message from operators is increasingly clear — the work cannot wait.

That reality underpins recent contract wins by Anthony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, which has expanded its footprint with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from two wards to seven wards across two zones. The seven-year contracts carry an execution value of around Rs 1,300 crore and place responsibility for vehicles, manpower and maintenance with the company.

"These contracts are already signed and backed by letters of acceptance. They are in the bank," said NG Iyer, Chief Financial Officer at Anthony Waste, speaking to NDTV Profit. "Elections don’t impact what has already been awarded."