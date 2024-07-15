"Electric vehicle ride hailing major BluSmart has raised Rs 200 crore from key new investors such as Swiss impact investor ResponsAbility, former India cricket captain MS Dhoni's family office and ReNew Chairman Sumant Sinha. The funding marks the completion of the Gurugram-based company's pre-Series B round. The company's existing investors and BluSmart founders Punit Goyal, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi also participated in the round. 'The latest funding round will support BluSmart in expanding its operations and building real EV charging infrastructure and assets in the mega cities of India,' the company said in a statement. With this, BluSmart has raised $85 million or about Rs 710 crore in equity funding since December 2023. Since being founded in 2019, BluSmart's EV fleet has scaled over from 70 to 7,500 across Delhi NCR and Bangalore. It also operates 50 EV charging hubs which are open to the public. It claims to have recently crossed Rs 550 crore in annual recurring revenue. .BluSmart Launches New Pricing Structure, With Higher 'Rush Hour' Fares "