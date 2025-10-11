BluSmart Says Founders Have Done Fraud: 'Don’t Expect Wallet Refund, Employees Unpaid For Four Months'

BluSmart said on Saturday that its founders have committed fraud and that the company has been shut since February 2025.

“Everyone, Blusmart company has been shut since February ’2025. Founders have committed the fraud. Do not expect any refund of your wallet money,” the collapsed cab service provider said in a social media platform X.

The company added that employees had not received their salaries for four months. “Even the employees have also not got their 4 months salary. No point messaging on social media,” it said.