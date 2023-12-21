BluSmart Raises Rs 200 Crore For Large-Scale EV Charging Hubs

Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. has raised Rs 200 crore or $24 million in a fresh equity round as it aims to build large-scale charging hubs, which will enable the expansion of its electric ridehailing service.

The round saw participation from existing investors, founders and the leadership team, according to a release on Thursday.

"EV charging infrastructure is the biggest bottleneck for large-scale EV adoption and is also the single largest opportunity," Tushar Garg, chief executive officer at BluSmart's charging business, said. The company is building large EV charging superhubs at prime locations across the National Capital Region and Bengaluru with "industry-leading utilisation".