BluSmart Launches New Pricing Structure, With Higher 'Rush Hour' Fares

EV-ride-hailing startup BluSmart has introduced a new pricing structure, with higher fares during specified 'rush hours'.

Starting Jan. 8, there will be two distinct time slots: rush hours and relaxed hours, the company informed users in an email.

It specified rush hours for city rides as 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the morning and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the evening. Rush hours for airport rides, another major focus area for the firm, were specified as 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Rush hour pricing will be applicable only during the weekdays for city rides and for all days of the week for airport rides.

"During these specified rush hours, you'll notice a slight increase in fares as there is increased traffic that might lead to longer trip durations. By slightly adjusting the fares for these hours, we aim to enhance the availability and reliability of rides," it said.

Outside of rush hours, all other hours will be 'relaxed hours' and fares will remain at regular or reduced rates, it said.

Interestingly, BluSmart's two differentiators from rivals Ola and Uber were the lack of surge pricing and its no-cancellation promise.

In replies to users on platform X, BluSmart has said its pricing model differs from surge pricing. "Unlike surge pricing, our approach doesn't involve dynamic pricing during high-demand periods."

Founded in 2019, Gurugram-based BluSmart is building a full-stack EV ridehailing service and an EV charging infrastructure network.

The company claims to have completed 1 crore lifetime electric trips this year. It also owns and operates 4,000 EV chargers across 34 hubs. It has also touched $50 million in annual revenue run-rate and is growing at more than 100% year-on-year.