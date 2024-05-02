Blue Dart Express Announces Dividend Lower Than Last Year

Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd. announced a dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY24, lower than the Rs 30 paid in the last fiscal. The board recommended the dividend, which will be subject to shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting to be held on July 19.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM. The company will pay Rs 59.3 crore to shareholders this year.

Blue Dart Express reported an 8.7% growth in revenue year-on-year to Rs 1,322.87 crore in the fourth quarter. Net profit rose 12% to Rs 77.78 crore.

Shares closed 1.2% lower at Rs 6,235 apiece on Thursday, ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.17% advance in the BSE Sensex.