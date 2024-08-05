BLS International To Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Through QIP

The Delhi-headquartered company's net profit rose 70% year-on-year to Rs 120.78 crore in the first quarter of this financial year, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased by 28.5% year-on-year to Rs 492.67 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 66% year-on-year to Rs 133.2 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 27% from 20.9% in the same period the previous year.

Shares of the company closed 2.15% lower at Rs 349.90 per share, compared to a 2.65% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 7.17% year-to-date and 42.38% over the past 12 months.