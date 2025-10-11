BLS International Debarred From New MEA Contracts For Two Years; Existing Business Unaffected

BLS International has been debarred by the Ministry of External Affairs or MEA, from participating in all future tenders and contracts for India Mission abroad for a period of two years, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The MEA issued the debarment order on Oct. 9, citing various reasons for the action. The company’s regulatory filing explicitly stated that the order was passed on account of allegations that include court cases and complaints received from applicants against the company.

This two-year suspension prevents BLS International from bidding on any new MEA-related work, both domestically and for Indian Missions globally.

The company further clarified that the debarment shall not affect its existing contracts, which will continue to operate under their current terms and conditions.

The company stated that this restriction on future business is not anticipated to affect the financial performance or existing operations of the listed entity. The two-year debarment poses a significant hurdle to BLS International's future growth pipeline with the Ministry of External Affairs.