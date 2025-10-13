'Bloopers And Secrets': Sunjay Kapur's Will Under Fire From Karisma Kapoor's Children

The ongoing legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 3,000-crore estate took a new turn on Monday as the Delhi High Court resumed hearings on a plea filed by his children from his first marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Appearing on behalf of Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani raised serious questions over the authenticity of the will presented by Sunjay's second wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, alleging it had been forged to "disinherit" the children.

"There is something very secretive about this will," Jethmalani told the court. "This 'will' does not involve Sunjay Kapur... and we were not supplied with any documents either."

Jethmalani claimed the will in question contains multiple inconsistencies, including the misspelling of Kiaan's name and an incorrect address for Samaira, errors he argued were "very uncharacteristic" of Sunjay Kapur, who he said shared a strong relationship with both children.

"Sunjay Kapur was in great health and his Indian property was secured by a tight trust," he said. "The circumstantial evidence is so completely contrary it leads to assumptions... that the contents of the will are bad. I say this based on his phone conversations with his 'disinherited' children."

Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in the UK in June, had married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016, with Karisma accusing him of physical and mental abuse. Sunjay later married model Priya Sachdev in 2017 and had a son, Azarias, with her.

The current case involves a plea for "status quo" on execution of the will, which, if upheld, grants full control of Sunjay's personal estate to Priya. Samaira and Kiaan argue that Priya forged the will to seize complete control of his assets.

Jethmalani pointed to suspicious digital activity surrounding the will, referring to file modification dates and metadata from the document's creation.

The will, dated March 21, was reportedly modified twice once on March 17 and again on March 24. "We have no idea what happened to the will," Jethmalani said in court. "It is not clear who modified it... but it was modified again on March 24."

When questioned by the court, Priya Kapur's counsel claimed the modified dates reflected only the uploading process, adding, "All of them are the same document."

Jethmalani, however, remained unconvinced. "There was a modification on March 24. They have not explained it. On March 21, the question of the will was over. Why a three-day delay? Now there are two 'wills'."

Samaira and Kiaan are not the only ones contesting the will. Their grandmother, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, has also raised objections. "Nothing has been left for me," she told the court.