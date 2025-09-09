Blocked GST Credit: Some AC, TV Dealers Get Relief, Others Left To Cope Alone

As GST 2.0 reforms kick in from Sept. 22, AC maker Blue Star Ltd. has stepped in to ease working capital stress for their dealers hit by blocked credits on pipeline inventory. Most others, without such relief, however, are left banking on strong festive season sales to cushion the blow.

"Our dealers, who had purchased stocks before the rationalisation at a GST of 28%, will now be able to bill them only at 18%, leaving them with excess input tax credit," said Blue Star managing director B Thiagarajan. "So, we are compensating them for the interest burden on their blocked working capital... and in about 3-4 months we should be able to adjust this."

While Blue Star has agreed to compensate dealers, Voltas has no such blanket policy and plans to absorb costs only on a case-by-case basis.

"We haven't committed dealers to cover for the excess GST they had paid for existing stocks...we may look at it at a case-to-case basis depending on inventory levels but expect the festive sales to largely mitigate the impact for them," Mukundan Menon, managing director, Voltas, told NDTV Profit.

AC dealers are sitting on high inventory after sluggish summer sales and are operating in a market riddled with uncertainty. Many have paused stocking due to the ongoing Shradh period, considered inauspicious for major purchases including appliances. The dealers are likely to resume stocking again post GST implementation to cater to the festive demand.

"Dealers will hold stock build up till 22nd, post which primary and secondary sales are expected to spike," said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president (appliances), Godrej Enterprises Group. "We have been careful about not overstocking ACs and only replenishing based on consumer offtake...Trade is expected to adjust the difference at their end over time, based on additional GST to be paid on their margins."