Blinkit To Zepto's Quest For Profit Runs Into Flipkart, Irks Buyers

India's quick-commerce platforms' quest to turn profitable as early as this year received a setback: the nation's online retail behemoth, Flipkart, has decided to jump back into the crowded and tough market.

Walmart-backed Flipkart's re-entry will set the stage for renewed competition to deliver soaps to staples in 10 minutes. Just when the likes of Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto and BigBasket have been consistently increasing fees and streamlining operations, after having burnt cash to lure customers initially.

Quick commerce is a tiny part of India's $60 billion online retail market. But this market for rapid delivery of groceries is expected to expand to $40 billion by 2030, implying an annualised growth of 45% over the next seven years, according to Deloitte. The business is hard though, and Flipkart will make it harder. Any aggressive push to charge more will only push away consumers.

E-commerce giants stayed away from quick commerce as the unit economics is not viable and the size of the market is too small, according to Sachin Salgaonkar, research analyst at BofA Securities. But Blinkit's success has attracted Flipkart and he sees risks of competitive intensity picking up.