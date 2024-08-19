NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRaksha Bandhan 2024: Blinkit Claims New Record With 693 Rakhi Orders Per Minute
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Blinkit Claims New Record With 693 Rakhi Orders Per Minute

19 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. Photo courtesy: Envato</p></div>
Representational image. Photo courtesy: Envato

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to social media to share that the company had notched record sales of 693 rakhis per minute on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

On Sunday, Dhindsa announced on platform X (formerly Twitter) that the company had reached its highest-ever Orders Per Minute (OPM), Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), and chocolate sales, along with several other key metrics. 

“We’ll cross all-time high orders in a day on Blinkit in a couple of minutes,” Dhindsa wrote. “And, at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute).”

Thanking customers, the Blinkit CEO posted, “Especially the ones who placed their first Blinkit order today for trusting the service.”

“Happy Raksha Bandhan to all,” he concluded. 

The surge in sales followed Blinkit's new 'international orders' feature, allowing users in select countries to send rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India for a limited time period. The feature allows customers in six countries - USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, France and Canada - to place orders on Blinkit and send rakhis and festive items, including sweets and snacks etc, to their siblings in India. Blinkit promises to deliver these items in just 10 minutes. This feature is available until August 19. 

Blinkit, formerly Grofers, was founded in 2013 by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company was rebranded as Blinkit in 2021, and acquired by Zomato in 2022.

