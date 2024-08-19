Raksha Bandhan 2024: Blinkit Claims New Record With 693 Rakhi Orders Per Minute
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to social media to share that the company had notched record sales of 693 rakhis per minute on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.
On Sunday, Dhindsa announced on platform X (formerly Twitter) that the company had reached its highest-ever Orders Per Minute (OPM), Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), and chocolate sales, along with several other key metrics.
“We’ll cross all-time high orders in a day on Blinkit in a couple of minutes,” Dhindsa wrote. “And, at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute).”
Thanking customers, the Blinkit CEO posted, “Especially the ones who placed their first Blinkit order today for trusting the service.”
“Happy Raksha Bandhan to all,” he concluded.
The surge in sales followed Blinkit's new 'international orders' feature, allowing users in select countries to send rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India for a limited time period. The feature allows customers in six countries - USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, France and Canada - to place orders on Blinkit and send rakhis and festive items, including sweets and snacks etc, to their siblings in India. Blinkit promises to deliver these items in just 10 minutes. This feature is available until August 19.
Raksha Bandhan special - weâve switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August.— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2024
Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and weâll deliver in 10 minutes! ð
Countries from where you can order - USA,â¦ pic.twitter.com/Gmey0DYTjC
Blinkit, formerly Grofers, was founded in 2013 by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company was rebranded as Blinkit in 2021, and acquired by Zomato in 2022.