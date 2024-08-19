Raksha Bandhan 2024: Blinkit Claims New Record With 693 Rakhi Orders Per Minute

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to social media to share that the company had notched record sales of 693 rakhis per minute on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

On Sunday, Dhindsa announced on platform X (formerly Twitter) that the company had reached its highest-ever Orders Per Minute (OPM), Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), and chocolate sales, along with several other key metrics.

“We’ll cross all-time high orders in a day on Blinkit in a couple of minutes,” Dhindsa wrote. “And, at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute).”