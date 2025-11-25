Blinkit, Myntra, Google Pay Lead India’s Online Choices — BofA Survey Reveals

A new Bank of America (BofA) internet survey highlighted the evolving purchase preferences of India's middle-class digital consumers, revealing strong demand across quick commerce, online fashion, and digital payments.

The survey, conducted in November 2025, captures key shifts in how over 1,000 users shop and transact online.

Quick Commerce & Food Delivery: Blinkit Takes the Lead

The quick commerce (QC) sector is led by Blinkit, cited as the primary app by 31% of respondents, significantly ahead of Swiggy Instamart (19%). Interestingly, Flipkart (14%) was preferred over Zepto (12%).

For food delivery, Swiggy is the primary choice for 33% of participants, narrowly beating Zomato (29%). 20% of users primarily use both.

Fashion, Beauty, and Baby Products: Myntra Dominates

Myntra maintains its dominant position in online fashion, preferred by 57% of respondents. Nykaa Fashion is strengthening its hold as the second-most-preferred platform at 27%, pushing AJIO to 14%. The biggest drivers for online fashion purchase are better deals and discounts (28%), followed by the search for latest trends and styles (25%).