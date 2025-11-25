Blinkit, Myntra, Google Pay Lead India’s Online Choices — BofA Survey Reveals
The survey, conducted in November 2025, captures key shifts in how over 1,000 users shop and transact online.
A new Bank of America (BofA) internet survey highlighted the evolving purchase preferences of India's middle-class digital consumers, revealing strong demand across quick commerce, online fashion, and digital payments.
Quick Commerce & Food Delivery: Blinkit Takes the Lead
The quick commerce (QC) sector is led by Blinkit, cited as the primary app by 31% of respondents, significantly ahead of Swiggy Instamart (19%). Interestingly, Flipkart (14%) was preferred over Zepto (12%).
For food delivery, Swiggy is the primary choice for 33% of participants, narrowly beating Zomato (29%). 20% of users primarily use both.
Fashion, Beauty, and Baby Products: Myntra Dominates
Myntra maintains its dominant position in online fashion, preferred by 57% of respondents. Nykaa Fashion is strengthening its hold as the second-most-preferred platform at 27%, pushing AJIO to 14%. The biggest drivers for online fashion purchase are better deals and discounts (28%), followed by the search for latest trends and styles (25%).
47% users buy kids products on Amazon/Flipkart while 20% buy them on FirstCry (vs 24% earlier). 41% now buy most of kids' products/ supplies on QC platforms.
Online Cosmetics & Baby Care
Nearly half (47%) of users now buy most beauty/cosmetics products via quick commerce. For baby products, 32% prefer horizontal e-commerce platforms (Amazon/Flipkart). FirstCry saw a dip in preference from 24% to 20%, while Nykaa also saw a slight dip in preference for baby product purchases from 33% to 28%. 41% of users now also buy most kids' products/supplies on QC platforms.
Fintech Trends: Google Pay and Retail Investor Growth
Google Pay is the undisputed leader in Fintech payments, preferred by 45% of users. PhonePe follows with the choice of one-third (33%) of users, and Paytm is used by 14%.
Online Insurance: 46% of users purchased life insurance online, and 42% bought health insurance. Consumers show a slight preference for buying directly from insurer's websites (31%) over intermediaries like PolicyBazaar (26%) or using PhonePe (16%).
InvestTech and Online Broking: The survey indicates strengthening retail investor participation, with nearly half of the respondents increasing their trading/investing activity over the last 6-12 months. IPO-led investing is the single biggest use case, cited by 25% of surveyed users, highlighting the continued excitement around public listings. 19% of users engage in daily/weekly trading, while 15% trade monthly.