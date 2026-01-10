Blinkit May Corner Nearly Half Of Quick Commerce Market — Where Will That Leave Zepto?

Goldman Sachs estimates Blinkit currently holds 40–45% market share of India’s quick commerce industry, a position it expects to remain largely intact through fiscal 2030E. The brokerage in its report on Friday said it sees Blinkit’s leadership as structural rather than cyclical, underpinned by scale, infrastructure density and improving unit economics.

Blinkit already controls more than 50% of India’s 6,000+ dark stores, giving it a decisive edge in delivery speed, order density and fulfilment costs. In a business where proximity and scale drive margins, this footprint advantage is difficult to replicate.

Goldman expects quick commerce to evolve into more than a two-player market, but not a fragmented one. Its base case assumes Blinkit retains a 40–45% share, two other players hold 15–29% each, and one or two sub-scale players operate on the margins.